Gumla : In a shocking incident, a youth was beaten to death over goat theft in Jari police station area of ​​Gumla district of Jharkhand on Monday, police said. A police official said that the incident took place late on Monday night when the villagers saw two youths carrying goats on a bike near Neemgaon of Jashpur City Kotwali area.

Suspecting a goat theft, the villagers started chasing them and caught both the youths on the banks of the river near Paiku and started beating them. The villagers beat one of the two youths Ejaz, 28, so much that he died on the spot. The second youth identified as Safdar managed to save his life and escaped.

Superintendent of Police D Ravi Shankar said Kotwali police has registered a case under relevant sections of law. The deceased, a resident of Tigra village of Govindpur Panchayat of Jari police station area of ​​Gumla district, is said to have already gone to jail in cases including theft.

Pertinently, on Sunday, September 2, Jashpur SP D Ravi Shankar held a meeting with the villagers of 10 villages including Neemgaon wherein the villagers raised the issue of cattle smuggling and sought action against the smugglers. The SP had instructed the concerned police stations to build a barrier and increase patrolling in Patratoli village.