Sahibganj (Jharkhand): A husband murdered his wife, chopped her body into several pieces, and disposed of them in Jharkhand's Sahibganj. The incident came to light Saturday evening. This follows a slew of cases that have come to light that bears a close resemblance to the horrifying Shraddha murder case in Delhi's Mehrauli in May this year.

The police have recovered 12 body parts of the deceased. However, the search for other body parts is still on. A team of doctors and a dog squad is involved in the operation. The accused who was absconding has now been detained, the police said adding that his family members are presently being interrogated.

The deceased has been identified as Rubika Paharia, who is from the primitive Paharia tribe. Sahibganj SP Anuranjan Kispotta said that this was the second marriage of the accused, Dildar Ansari. Rubika was missing for the past few days. Her relatives filed a missing complaint report at the Borio police station Saturday evening following which the police started their investigation.