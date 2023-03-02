Ranchi: The maiden two-day G20 meeting in Jharkhand is being held in capital Ranchi from Thursday. The capital Ranchi is all decked up for the first G-20 meeting in the state. The roads leading from the airport to Hotel Radisson Blu and Patratu where the guests are staying are wearing a festive look. The roads have been decorated with LED lights to welcome the G20 delegates.

Besides official arrangements, the Jharkhand BJP has also decorated the state office with colorful bulbs to welcome the foreign guests. Besides, big hoardings of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the theme of the G-20 meeting has also been put up at the BJP office.

Apart from this, special preparations have been made by the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha to welcome the foreign guests coming to the capital. BJP sources said that arrangements have been made to shower flowers on the foregin delegates at some places and special rallies have been taken out by the BJP youth wing at others.

Former BJP MLA Ramkumar Pahan said that welcoming foreign guests was part of the Indian culture. He said that elaborate arrangements have been made to welcome the guests in a grand manner, which will make their visit eventful and as well as a memorable one after they leave.

State BJP media in-charge Shivpujan Pathak said that it is a matter of pride for the city of Ranchi that the G-20 meeting is being held here. “This is a moment of celebration for us. We will leave no stone unturned to welcome our guests,” he said. Pathak said that the G20 meeting is being held in India under the leadership of the PM Modi, and the arrival of foreign guests is a historic thing for the state. Besides India, South Africa, France, Indonesia, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia are included in the G-20 group.