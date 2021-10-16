Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said that the person who was 'kidnapped' by unidentified gunmen has been rescued. He is the brother of an 'arrested' militant from the Nikloora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

"Shakeel Ahmad who was earlier kidnapped by unidentified gunmen has been just rescued by Pulwama police," a senior police official said.

Earlier, police have said that some pistol borne persons barged inside the house of Shakeel Ahmad Sofi, son of Ghulam Mohammad and took him along with them.

Police had launched searches to rescue the 'kidnapped person.'

Shakeel’s Brother Shamim Ahmad Sofi was apprehended along with a pistol and ammunition in orchards of Nikloora village on October 1.

