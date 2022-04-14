Two soldiers killed in Shopian military vehicle accident
Published on: 47 minutes ago
Shopian: A sumo vehicle carrying military personnel met with an accident in the Shopian district of south Kashmir on Thursday. Two soldiers were killed in the accident while four others were injured. The injured were initially rushed to Shopian District Hospital, from where they were shifted to Srinagar hospital.
(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)
