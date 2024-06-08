Telugu Film Industry Halts Shoots to Pay Tribute to Visionary Ramoji Rao

Hyderabad: As a mark of respect and sorrow, the Telugu film industry has declared a complete halt to all film shoots planned for tomorrow. This step is taken to honour the late Sri Ramoji Rao, an eminent figure in Indian cinema and media.

Rao, the visionary founder of the Ramoji Group of companies and the iconic Ramoji Film City, breathed his last at the age of 87 here on Saturday. His demise has deeply saddened the nation, with tributes pouring in from various quarters, including renowned personalities like Rajinikanth, SS Rajamouli, Cheeranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and many others.

In a gesture of homage, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has opted to call off all film-related activities for a day. This move underscores the significant contribution of Ramoji Rao to the industry and his enduring legacy that has shaped the Telugu cinema for over decades.

The film fraternity has conveyed their heartfelt condolences. Rajamouli, in a touching tribute, has advocated for conferring the Bharat Ratna upon Ramoji Rao, recognising his five decades of perseverance, dedication, and innovation.

The decision of the Telugu film industry to suspend shootings is a testimony to the profound respect and reverence held for the late media icon. Telugu film body's move to call off film shootings echoes the gratitude and admiration for a man who was not only a media magnate but also an inspiration for generations to come.