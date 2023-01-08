Jammu: Two militants were killed in the Balakot sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in a night-long operation. The militants were killed near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district late on Saturday evening. According to defence sources, the area has been cordoned off and search operations are on.

Defence sources said that personnel attached to the 19 Madras Regiment were on routine patrol in the Balakot sector when suspicious persons were spotted near the border, after which they fired some speculative fire shots. Alert troops posted on the border fence in Balakot have so far tracked down and neutralised two terrorists. The bodies of the slain terrorists were recovered when the army launched a search operation in the area on Sunday morning, officials said.

"Operations to nab terrorists involved in the Dhangri attack continue. Alert troops deployed on the border fence in Balakot detected and neutralised two terrorists so far. The area has been cordoned off and operations are in progress," the White Knight Corps said. White Knight Corps, also known as the 16 corps of the Indian army, looks after operational control of the area south of Jammu and Kashmir.

"A massive search operation was launched in the area after which contact with the militants was established. In a brief exchange of fire, two unidentified militants were killed," said a defence official. He added that search operations are still on in order to rule out the presence of any more militants.

This has come amid high alert in Jammu's Poonch-Rajouri districts following the terror attacks in Dhanghri area of Rajouri last Sunday in which six civilians, including two children, were killed. The death toll in the Rajouri attacks reached seven, as another injured, identified as Prince Sharma, succumbed early morning on Sunday. Prince was injured on the first day of the firing incident at Dhangri and was later air-lifted from GMC Rajouri to Jammu hospital.