Jammu: A suspicious blast took place in Sidhra area of Jammu district in Jammu and Kashmir late on Tuesday evening, officials said. No casualties were reported in the incident. Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli said in a statement that on Tuesday evening, an explosion-like sound was heard near Sudhra Bridge Check Point.

“Search is on at the spot to confirm the incident. More details will be shared accordingly," he said. Kohli said that the entire area has been cordoned off and additional security forces have been deployed.

He said that a crater has formed at the place of the explosion. Local sources said that the sound of the explosion was very loud and it was thought to be a militant attack. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.