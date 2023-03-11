Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir): In an effort to the protest against the imposition of property tax by the Lieutenant Governor administration, a shutdown was observed in Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir following a bandh called by the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries on Saturday. While traffic on the roads was normal, most shops and other business establishments remained shut as a mark of protest.

The rules for the levy, assessment, and collection of property tax from the residents of Jammu and Kashmir were notified by LG Sinha led UT administration on February 21. The property tax will be imposed from April 1, 2023, at a rate of 5 percent for residential property and 6 percent for commercial property. The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries has been opposing this move and called for a bandh to put pressure on the LG administration to revoke the tax order.

The Jammu transporters' association distanced itself from the bandh call, and public transport plied as normal on the roads. The impact of the bandh was mainly observed in Jammu city and other areas including Raghunath Bazar. However, business activities in other areas were also affected. Chamber President Arun Gupta appealed to the public to support the Jammu bandh call as a protest against property tax.

Also read: No property tax for 40 per cent households, says J&K Lt Governor

Adequate security arrangements were made in view of the Jammu bandh to prevent any untoward incident. The police stated that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands. The imposition of property tax has been a contentious issue in Jammu and Kashmir, and the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries has been leading the protests against it.

The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries has been raising concerns over the impact of property tax on businesses and residents, stating that it would be an additional burden on the people already reeling under the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. They have also argued that the imposition of property tax should be deferred until the pandemic situation improves.