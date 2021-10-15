Anantnag (Jammu-Kashmir): Two local journalists, detained a few days ago, have been shifted to district jail after interrogation.

According to the families, journalists Salman Shah (30) and Suhail Dar (21) from Anantnag district in South Kashmir were detained last week and were kept in police custody for several days for questioning.

According to the sources, the police produced them before the district magistrate on Thursday, after which they were shifted to the district jail.

Salman Shah is an editor of an online weekly magazine Kashmir First, while Suhail Dar is a freelance journalist.

