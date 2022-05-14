Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): A fire broke out in a three-storied house in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. As per information, the fire fighting operation is underway and four fire tenders are present at the spot to douse the flames. Further details of the incident are awaited.

On Friday, at least four people were killed while 22 others were injured after a local bus from Katra to Jammu caught fire near Kharmal. On Thursday night, a fire broke out in the Bhaga forest area of the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.