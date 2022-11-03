Srinagar: Two migrant workers were shot at and injured after a terrorist fired upon them in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday evening, police said.

"A terrorist fired upon two migrant laborers (1 from Bihar & second from Nepal), who were working at a private SAPS school at Bondialgam in Anantnag district. Both of them are being shifted to the hospital. Further details shall follow," said Kasmir Zone Police in a tweet.

Also read: JMM central committee member shot dead in J'khand