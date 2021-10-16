Pulwama (Jammu & Kashmir): Top commander of militant outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) Umar Mustaq Khandey was trapped in an encounter with security forces in the Pampore area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district, a senior police official said on Saturday.

Khandey is among the top 10 targets of Jammu and Kashmir police, who was involved in the killing of two police personnel at Baghat, Srinagar and other terror activities.

"LeT commander amongst #top 10 #terrorists namely Umar Mushtaq Khandey who was involved in #killing of two police personnel at Baghat #Srinagar & other terror crimes trapped in Pampore #Encounter: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

According to J&K police - Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani, Ashraf Molvi, Saqib Manzoor, Umer Mustaq Khandey and Wakeel Shah, were amongst the top 10 targets.

On Friday, Vijay Kumar, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir said that a total of 11 terrorists have been killed so far in the eight encounters by the security forces after the recent civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir.

