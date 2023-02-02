Jammu: Police have recovered first of its kind "perfume IED" from the arrested militant allegedly involved in the January 21 twin blasts in Narwal area of Jammu. Director General of Police J&K Dilbagh Singh said that the suspect Arif has been arrested in the case.

The J&K DGP while addressing a press conference in Jammu said that they had recovered first of its kind perfume IED from the accused terrorist. "This is the first time we have recovered a perfume IED. We have not recovered any perfume IED before," Singh said.

The IED will blast if anyone tries to press or open it. Our special team will handle that IED. The accused got the supply of three IEDs towards the end of December. He used two IEDs in Marwal area. He is working in the influence of Qasim, a Lashkar-E-Taiba terrorist operating from Pakistan. He is responsible for recent terror activities in the area, the DGP said.

The DGP said the two bombs were planted on January 20. Two blasts occurred on 21st Jan at a gap of 20 minutes to kill as many people as possible. 9 people were injured after first IED blast. The arrested terrorist was in contact with Pakistan handlers for 3 years, Singh said.

The DGP further said that Pakistan is "infamous for propagating terrorism from its land and for killing hundreds of innocent people across the world". Jammu and Kashmir is on target for some time. They (Pakistan) want to create a communal divide among the people in J&K, he said.

At least nine people were injured in the twin blasts in Narwal area of Jammu on January 21. The twin blasts took place around half an hour apart. As per reports a SUV was used in the first blast. Soon after the twin blasts, security forces had cordoned off the area.