Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday launched searches at several locations in the Kashmir valley in a militancy case, officials said. According to highly placed sources, the NIA sleuths launched the raids at at least six locations in the Kashmir valley in connection with the case.

Searches were underway at different locations in Srinagar, Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopian when this report was filed. The case is believed to have been filed last year in connection with criminal conspiracy for carrying out militant and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and OGWs of various proscribed organizations and their affiliates and off-shoots, operating under various pseudo names, at the behest of their Pakistani handlers.

The suspects are involved in carrying out attacks by using cyber-space in J&K, targeting of minorities, security personnel and spreading communal disharmony. As per officials, initial searches carried out last year had led to seizure of digital devices which were analysed forensically. The current searches are based on those leads as per officials.

Significantly, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids in Kashmir come a day after the federal probe agency on Monday conducted search operations in the house of one suspect in an ISIS conspiracy case at Srinagar. The NIA sleuths launched a search operation in the house of one accused Uzair Azhar Bhat at his house at Karfali Mohalla in Srinagar and seized digital devices and incriminating documents.

As per NIA officials, Bhat is suspected to have been part of the conspiracy of running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms such as Telegram, Hoop, and Instagram.