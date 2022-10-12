Srinagar (J&K): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday alleged that the Center has started "settler colonialism" in the Jammu district. She was reacting to the order by the District Magistrate of Jammu over including non-locals in the voter list.

"EC’s latest order for registration of new voters makes it clear that GO'Is colonial settler project has been initiated in Jammu. They will bear the first blow to Dogra culture, identity, employment & business," Mehbooba tweeted.

She further said that "BJPs attempts to create religious and regional divisions between Jammu & Kashmir must be thwarted because whether its a Kashmiri or a Dogra, safeguarding our identity and rights will be possible only if we put up a collective fight." On Tuesday, the Magistrate of Jammu district who is also the Deputy Electoral Officer of the district instructed all the Tehsildars and concerned officers of the district to register all the homeless people who do not have any identity documents on the voter list.

"Such persons can be registered in the district voter list who have been residing in the district for the last year," the directions in the order said. Meanwhile, Sajjad Lone led the Peoples Conference termed the development "suspicious". "The latest order by DC Jammu authorizing revenue officials to issue a certificate of residence to outsiders residing in Jammu for more than one year is highly suspicious and aimed at enabling them to vote.

This goes against the SC judgment on the issue," the statement by the party read. It further said, "the onus of proving our suspicions wrong yet again lies on the ECI and the J&K administration. They must clarify if such a directive is permissible."

Interestingly in July, the Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir Hirdesh Kumar Singh had said in a press conference in Jammu that 25 lakh new votes would be registered in Jammu and Kashmir and non-locals would also be eligible to vote in UT.

The political parties reacted adversely to this statement and said that the government is trying to disempower the people of Jammu and Kashmir.