New Delhi: A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Congress leaders led by the state unit chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir met the party's General Secretary in charge KC Venugopal, here in Delhi, on Tuesday, to discuss the Delimitation Commission report.

While speaking to ETV Bharat, Mir said, "We discussed two issues today. One is the organizational elections and the second issue was the leaked delimitation commission report. Delimitation commission neither has owned this report till today nor rejected."

J&K Congress delegations meets KC Venugopal to discuss Delimitation Commission report

He further added, "Being a responsible party, we will wait for the Delimitation Commission's stand as this report was supposed to come in public domain officially so that parties, individuals and common man can be in a position to highlight their concerns." "To date, we are not in a position. We don't know whether it is an official report or not. Therefore we have decided to wait," Mir said.

Other regional parties of J&K slammed the Delimitation Commission over its proposal to redraw the constituencies in the Union Territory.

Two of the J&K's former Chief Ministers also reacted to the matter. While PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti alleged that the draft is a reflection of the BJP furthering its divisive agenda, separating Hindus and Muslims, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah claimed that the report "defies any and all logic" and no political, social and administrative reason can justify the recommendations.

Apart from Mir Congress leader Rajni Patil, other party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir were present at the meeting.

READ: J&K Delimitation draft report: 'Plan to disenfranchise majority population', alleges Mehbooba