Jammu: An anti-encroachment drive was conducted on Thursday by the Revenue Department near the Office of Divisional Commissioner in Jammu, officials said. The nature of the encroachment was not immediately known. Earlier, in February this year, an anti-encroachment drive was carried out by the enforcement team of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) in Rehari and Sarwal of the city.

The drive was conducted on February 9 after receiving several complaints from locals of the twin localities about road and lanes encroached by the shopkeepers and residents causing hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic and pedestrians. (ANI)