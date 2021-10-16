Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has terminated the services of Anees-ul-Islam, the grandson of Syed Ali Geelani. He was working as a Research Officer at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) since 2016.

"The Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses Mr Anees-ul-Islam, Research Officer in Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre S/o Altaf Ahmad Shah R/o 119-MIG Green Park, Bemina, Srinagar A/P Bachpora, Srinagar from service, with immediate effect,” read the order from the government.

Meanwhile, in another similar order, the government has also terminated one Farooq Ahmad Butt, a teacher (RRET) in GMS Kathawa, Doda.

"The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry in the case of Mr Farooq Ahmad Butt, Teacher (RRET) in GMS Kathawa, Doda S/o Dawood Butt R/o Kathwa Tehsil Pahgsoo District Doda," the order copy reads.

The order further states, "Accordingly, the Lieutenant Governor hereby dismisses Mr Farooq Ahmad Butt, Teacher (RRET) in GMS Kathawa, Doda A/o Dawood Butt R/o Kathwa Tehsil Pahgsoo District Doda from service, with immediate effect."

Butt's brother, Mohammad Amin Butt, is an active militant.

Also read: Two civilians shot dead in two separate incidents in Kashmir