Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): International Pheran Day was celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city on Wednesday. At the city's historic Ghanta Ghar, a number of locals and tourists gathered and organized a fashion show while wearing traditional colourful Pheran.

The aim was to promote and draw people's attention to traditional robes. Similarly, a fashion show was organised at SKICC where eminent personalities along with specially-abled persons took part.

Pheran is the traditional outfit for both males and females in the Kashmir Valley of Jammu and Kashmir. The pheran consists of two gowns, one over the other. The traditional pheran extends to the feet, which was popular up to the late 19th century C.E.

However, a relatively modern variation of the pheran extends to below the knees, which is worn with a suthan inside (a loose form of shalwar) similar to the styles worn in Afghanistan. It is optional to wear the suthan with a long phiran as traditionally lower garments are not worn with pherans. The traditional pheran does not have side slits.