Srinagar: Karakul, the traditional cap used by the people of Kashmir represents the rich cultural heritage of Central Asia. The term Karakul comes from the 'Karakul' breed of sheep, which is native to Central or Western Asia. As the name suggests, this cap is made from the wool of sheep and goats.

'John Cape House' in Nawab Bazar area of Srinagar is a 125-year-old shop selling the unique cap. Karakul fur has a soft, curly texture, a velvety feel, and a glossy sheen. Depending on the quality of the leather, the price of a Karakul cap ranges from Rs 6,000 to Rs 30,000. There are three basic styles of this particular cap.

Karakul: A unique symbol of Kashmiri culture and tradition

Muzaffar John, now the fourth generation maker of these caps, explains that there are three basic styles of this particular cap. The first is the Jinnah style, the second is the Afghan Karakul and the third is the Russian Karakul. The first is the Jinnah style, the second is the Afghan K and the third is the Russian Karakul. According to experts, Karakul made its way from Bukhara in Uzbekistan to Central Asia and Afghanistan only to eventually become an integral part of the Kashmiri culture.

Most mainstream politicians such as PM Narendra Modi, Farooq Abdullah and Rajeev Gandhi have worn the cap at least once in their lives The Karakul, which had distinguished all educated urban men since the beginning of the 20th century, fell out of fashion in Afghanistan and Pakistan

Even though the trend of this particular style of the cap has been declining in Kashmir as well, the current generation has started taking interest in wearing it. It's also common for a Kashmiri groom to take off his dastar and replace it with a Karakul cap while waiting for his bride to arrive at his in-laws' house.

Muzaffar says that the caps made in his shop have been worn by several renowned personalities, including Muhammad Ali Jinnah and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "My grandfather made a Karakul cap for Jinnah in 1944, his father made a Karakul cap for Rajiv Gandhi in 1984, and I made a Karakul cap for Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mirwaiz, Ghulam Nabi Azad, among others in 2014. I also made it for Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said. Even though the trend of this particular style of cap has been declining, but now the current generation is taking a lot of interest in wearing it.