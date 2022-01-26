Jammu and Kashmir: It was a historic moment and a magical sight to watch as the Tricolour was unfurled for the first time by the locals on the top of the Clock Tower in the Lal Chowk area of Srinagar on the solemn occasion of Republic Day.

On the 73rd Republic Day, a flag hoisting ceremony was held in the Lal Chowk area. Also, it was the first time since India's independence that the national flag was unfurled atop Clock Tower (Ghanta Ghar) in Srinagar.

The 73rd Republic Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the country as well as in Jammu and Kashmir. The biggest event in this regard was held at the Maulana Azad Stadium in the winter capital of Jammu were Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha waved the national flag and saluted the march past.

Meanwhile, the Republic Day celebrations were held at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in the summer capital of Srinagar. In which advisor RR Bhatnagar waved the national flag and saluted the parade. Apart from the police, CRPF, ITBP, and other paramilitary forces, fire and emergency services and NCC cadets took part in it. A colorful cultural program was also presented at the event. The national flag was also hoisted at other important and historical places of the Srinagar district.

Socio-political activists waved the tricolor at the bell of Lal Chowk, the heart of Srinagar city, amid tight security. The event was attended by Srinagar Municipal Corporation corporators, school children, NCC cadets, and security forces officials. Expressing happiness on the occasion, socio-political activists said that it was a dream of decades that has come true today.

On the other hand, national flags were seen waving on the poles installed on the banks of Lake Dal, while on the 73rd Republic Day, many historical parks of Srinagar city were also decorated with national flags. National flags were also hoisted on the banks of Dal Lake and the historical Zero Bridge.

While the carpenters of Srinagar Municipal Corporation performed the flag hoisting ceremony on the Zero Bridge of Srinagar, the General Secretary of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch also waved the national tricolor on the shores of Lake Dal.