Srinagar (Kashmir): Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Azad, has been elected the chairman of his newly formed Democratic Azad Party (DAP), a party leader said on Saturday. A resolution to this effect was passed at a meeting of the party's founder members, which was held both in Jammu and Srinagar, the leader said, adding the decision on the Azad election was unanimous.

Azad, 73, who quit the Congress on August 26, launched his own party, DAP, in Jammu on September 26 with the support of dozens of former ministers, ex-legislators, and other prominent leaders. The majority of these leaders also resigned from Congress in support of Azad.

The supporters of Ghulam Nabi Azad include former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, former ministers Peerzada Mohd Sayeed, Taj Mohiuddin, G M Saroori, R S Chib, Jugal Kishore, Majid Wani, and Manohar Lal Sharma among others. Azad spent four days in Kashmir from September 27 before returning to Jammu.

During his party meetings, Azad told key leaders about his commitment to shaping the DAP at the grassroots level by reaching out to all sections of people. He asked them to launch and strengthen a mass contact program in view of the upcoming Assembly elections. Azad said the DAP is committed to strengthening communal harmony and social fabric in the Valley.