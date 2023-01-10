Srinagar: Barely 24 hours after Democratic Azad Party (DAP) president Ghulam Nabi Azad's assurance regarding the party's political future, two more leaders resigned from the party on Sunday. These included DAP General Secretary and former MLC Nizamuddin Khatana as well as Gulzar Ahmad. The duo has resigned from the party's primary membership as well as all other party posts.

Azad, on Saturday, assured the public, saying he was not worried about leaders leaving as long as voters were with him. "I do not worry whether 10 or 12 leaders go to Delhi. Till the time the voters are with me, I do not worry about the leaders. You (voters) make the leaders," he had said.

The former CM also noted that there was not a single corner of India or J&K he had not visited or where he had not helped people. Noting he would like to use his 'acquaintance and influence' to bring a positive impact in people's lives at the UT, Azad cited it as a reason why he "left everything and came here."

This came after as many as 17 party leaders on Friday quit the DAP and rejoined Congress in New Delhi. This group included ex-J&K Deputy CM Tara Chand and former Jammu Kashmir Congress chief Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed. Terming the step as the "biggest blunder", Syed noted that people of the Union Territory "love the Gandhi family."