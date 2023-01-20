Kathua: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen wearing a winter jacket as Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Jammu Kashmir's Kathua on Friday morning. Until Friday, Rahul was seen only sporting a white T-shirt during the entire padyatra since he began it from Kanniyakumari.

The march entered 125th day when it resumed. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut has joined Rahul in the march along with the local leaders. The yatra entered Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. It is expected to conclude on January 26 with Rahul hoisting the tricolor in the Valley.

Rahul was received at Lakhanpur by senior Congress leaders and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, while it entered the union territory. Addressing a public meeting on his arrival, Rahul Gandhi said, “today, I have come home because my family is from Jammu and Kashmir."

I understand the pain suffered by people here and I have come to share your grief, Rahul said. He also said that Bharat Jodo Yatra is aimed at spreading love and compassion. Abdullah drew a parallel between the Shankaracharya and Rahul Gandhi.

"Many years ago, Shankaracharya had undertaken a yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. And today you are doing it," the Parliamentarian said. He said that today's India is not that of Ram's Bharat or Gandhi's Hindustan because people are divided on religion. "If we are together, we will be able to overcome the hatred of the present day," added the National Conference chief.