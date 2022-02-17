Jammu: An army soldier ended his life by allegedly shooting himself to death using his service rifle in the Nagrota area of the Jammu region on Thursday, police sources said.

The soldier Biswajit Gogai, a resident of Goraguri of district Golaghat Assam posted with 60 Rashtriya Rifles allegedly shot himself to death at Romeo Force Rear Headquarter in Nagrota. A case in this regard has been registered at police station Nagrota.

