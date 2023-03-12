Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) : The Indian Army recovered weapons and narcotics during a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday. According to Army officials, among the recoveries included two kg of narcotics, two pistols, an improvised explosive device (IED) and magazines. The army personnel guarding the Line of Control (LoC) made these recoveries, officials said.

At around 4 pm on March 11, the army troops conducted a search operation in the Lam area of the Nowshera sector of Rajouri and got hold of these arms and drugs. The recovery was made on the same day when the Border Security Force (BSF) had shot at a Pakistani drone, which had entered the Indian territory after crossing the border and recovered three packets of heroin weighing 3.055 kg in Amritsar. The drone, however, had managed to return to Pakistan after dropping the packets.

Earlier during the day, in another search operation conducted by the security forces and the police, arms and ammunition were recovered in Kupwara district in north Kashmir after busting a hideout. Police said among the recoveries included, an AK 47 rifle, two magazines, 75 rounds of bullets, 10 grenades, 26 UBGLs (under barrel grenade launchers), eight UBGLboosters, two flame throwers, five rocket shells and three rocket boosters. Police have initiated an investigation and lodged an FIR at Vilgam police station.

In the last two months, large numbers of arms and ammunition have been seized by the BSF by firing at drones that crossed the border and dropped consignments on Indian soil. For instance, AK series rifles, 40 rounds of bullets and two magazines were seized after the BSF shot a drone in Gurdaspur on Friday. Again, five-kg contraband was recovered also by shooting down a Pakistani drone in January.