Jammu: Security forces cordoned off around half a dozen areas near the International Border in Jammu's Samba and launched a massive search operation on Saturday. Sources said the four militants killed in the December 28 encounter at Sidhra on the outskirts of Jammu may have crossed the International Border into Samba.

They added that security forces believe that the militants may have managed to come to this side through the underground tunnel in Samba. Sources said that the security forces including J&K police, BSF, and Army also surrounded the forest areas and stopped the movement of people. The areas being searched include Chek Dharma, Mungo Chek, Sayed Chek, Ragal and Chawal areas.

On December 28, four militants were neutralized in a gunfight that broke out between security forces and militants in the Sidhra area. Jammu province has seen multiple militant attacks to revive insurgency in the region. In one of the worst attacks in 2022, militants killed four army men in a pre-dawn strike on an army post in Jammu’s Rajouri district in August.