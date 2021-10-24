Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir inaugurated IIT Jammu's new campus. He was accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Jitendra Singh and other officials. He is also likely to address a public rally in Jammu and meet several delegations.

Reports said that the scenes at the rally venue in Jammu are abuzz, with people in large numbers gathering to welcome Shah. As per reports, earlier the venue for the rally was changed due to inclement weather, however, it was retracted. Shah would be flying back to Srinagar on Sunday.

On the first day of arrival on Saturday, Amit Shah chaired a high-level security meeting on Jammu and Kashmir with the top brass of security and civil administration. Shah also interacted with the members of the youth clubs of Jammu and Kashmir and termed youth as the force of change and contributors for the development in the Union Territory. Shah also met the families of soldiers and civilians who were killed recently.

The Union Minister also inaugurated a direct international flight service between Srinagar and Sharjah. Shah's visit comes for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

Also read: Amit Shah to hold meeting with J&K MPs and MLAs today