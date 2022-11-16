Srinagar : Five journalists working for a local newspaper in Kashmir have resigned after terror threats appeared against them on social media. Terrorists recently put out a list of over one dozen journalists who were accused of working for security agencies. The names on the list included two editors of local newspapers. Of the five journalists who quit on Tuesday, three published their resignations on their social media accounts.

According to the police, The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, is behind these threats."The contents of the threats depict the intention of terrorists and anti-national elements. They have put the lives of people, especially mediapersons, in danger by publicly calling them corrupt and giving a direct threat," the police said. An FIR has been registered in this case and around a dozen suspects have been picked up who are currently being questioned, the police added. (IANS)