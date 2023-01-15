Kangra: With the onset of Makar Sankranti, the Ghrit Mandal Utsav kicked off at the Bajreshwari Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra on Saturday night. The 10-day festival, which takes place every year, will this year witness a total of 39 quintals of butter being poured on the 'Pindi' (structure) of the Goddess. Notably, Bajreshwari Devi temple is a 'Shakti Peeth', one among a total of 108 such shrines and holy locations spread across India.

The application of butter continued till 5 am on Sunday. As part of the festival, after seven days, the same will be presented to devotees in the form of prasad (offering). The popular Hindu belief behind the annual practice relates to Goddess Sati, who is said to have jumped into the 'Yagya Kund' after not being invited to a religious event organised by ancient sage Prajapati.

Subsequently, the Shaktipeeths are believed to have formed, as per mythology, in places where each severed body part fell when Lord Shiva was circling the earth with her body. The Bajreshwari Devi temple in situated in a place where the left portion of the chest of the Goddess is believed to have fallen. The Ghrit Mandal Festival, according to faith, is a reminder of the tragic incident revolving around the 'yagya', and seeks to comfort the goddess from the burn injuries. This year, the festival is expected to continue till January 20.