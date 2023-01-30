Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh): Nearly 533 people have been reportedly fell sick following a gastro outbreak in 22 villages of the Nadaun subdivision in the Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh. In all, 340 new patients complaining of vomiting, diarrhoea and fever were reported here on Sunday after four teams of health departments surveyed different villages. The staff of the health department will visit the villages again on Monday.

Chief Medical Officer Dr RK Agnihotri conducted a survey of the affected village and advised the villagers to drink boiled water. District Health Officer Dr. Sanjay Jagota, along with his team, also met the patients in the areas and advised them to take precautions. The health department also took water samples from the affected area to investigate the cause of the spread of diarrhoea. These samples will be examined in the lab of Dr Radhakrishnan Medical College. The Health Department has instructed locals to consume only boiled water and avoid eating overripe fruits.

Four teams of health departments examined the patients across different villages and distributed medicines and ORS to the patients. Six teams of the health department will go to the areas to check on the patients on Monday. Patients of diarrhoea are being reported from Rangas, Jolsappad, Nauhangi, Karandola, and Bhumpal panchayats of the sub-division. It is a cause for concern as many villages have been affected by gastro outbreak. It remains to be seen how fast the affected villagers will recuperate as they earn their livelihood by doing farm work.