Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh police on Tuesday withdrew its controversial order that demanded character certificates of journalists set to cover Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Bilaspur district on Wednesday.

The order was issued to the DPRO by the Bilaspur Superintendent of Police on September 29. After the issue was highlighted, there was widespread resentment against the decision and hence, the order was withdrawn on October 4 by Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundu.

"All journalists are most welcome to cover the Hon'ble Prime Minister's visit to Himachal Pradesh tomorrow 5th October 2022. Himachal Pradesh Police will facilitate their coverage. Any inconvenience is regretted," DGP Sanjay Kundu said in a tweet.