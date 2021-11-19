Una (Himachal Pradesh): On the occasion of Guru Parv, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the withdrawal of all three farm laws. Welcoming this decision of PM Modi, Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Virendra Kanwar said that the farm laws have been withdrawn for a short time. New farm laws will come soon.

Similarly, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who reached Una on a one-day visit on Friday, said that he welcomes every decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Himachal Pradesh Agriculture Minister Virendra Kanwar said, "After Independence, the governments took many decisions to increase the yield of the farmer, but if anyone who was concerned about increasing the income of the farmers, it was Narendra Modi's government. PM had brought all the three farm laws to improve the condition of the farmers. But he has taken back all three agricultural laws for a short time, but now taking everyone into confidence, a new law will be brought soon for the betterment of the farmers."

Agriculture Minister said, "The income of farmers should increase, farmers should not be forced to commit suicide". He expressed hope that soon the central government will bring new farm laws in the interest of farmers.

