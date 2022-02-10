Chandigarh: After Classes 10-12, the Haryana government on Thursday reopened schools for Classes 1-9 amid strict COVID protocols. While returning to the physical classes, the government said it will continue with the online mode of learning for children who might prefer remote learning amid the prevailing pandemic.



On February 1, the government had opened schools for Classes 10-12 subject to vaccination of students. Ahead of the reopening of schools, the premises have been sanitized even as arrangements have also been made so as to ensure the social distancing among the children in a bid to contain the spread of the disease. Hand sanitizers have also been made available at the schools.

The students attending classes will be required to follow strict COVID-19 guidelines and will have to undergo mandatory thermal screening, wear face masks and maintain social distancing. Satendra, Principal of Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Faridabad while speaking about the added precautions said that all the teachers, housekeeping staff, and security guards have received both the vaccines of Covid-19. The move by the Haryana government came amid consistent calls by the private schools to reopen the schools from Class 1-9.

In view of this, the department prepared a proposal to open the school for the students of all classes. Pertinently, in view of the third wave of Corona, the government had issued orders for limited lockdowns at the beginning of the new year wherein schools also remained closed.

