Panipat: In a rather strange husband-wife relationship, a woman in Haryana's Panipat has secured court orders to live separately from her HIV positive husband in her house after the latter forced her to have sex with her and threatened to infect her with the virus.

The woman, who had approached the court last year and filed a case of domestic violence against her husband. Based on the instructions from the court, Panipat Women Protection Officer Rajni Gupta who passed directions that the woman can live separately from her husband in the same house.

In her plea, the victim woman said that she had a love marriage in 2009 with a mobile shop operator whom she dated while studying in Ambala. After marriage, the husband opened a fitness center and she herself started working in a hospital. The woman said that her husband started getting weak in 2018. He was tested for HIV positive.

After the report returned positive for HIV, her husband on the contrary started doubting the wife's character and repeatedly forced her to have physical relations, she alleged. The woman alleges that her husband also threatens to infect her with HIV. Distressed by the daily ordeals and positive threats, the woman approached the local panchayat several times, but to no avail. Last year, notwithstanding the onslaught, the woman took the help of the court and filed a case of domestic violence.

Rajni counseled the couple. It was decided that the wife will stay at home but will not be in a physical relationship with her husband. The woman's mother-in-law has already been in the process of setting up separate rooms in the house for her 10-year-old grandson and daughter-in-law so that they can live separately.

The woman says that she does not want to live with her husband at all, but for the sake of her son's future, she has agreed to live with him in the same house with the condition that she will stay in the house but not with her husband but in a separate room. The woman says that it has become difficult to live with her husband due to daily quarrels. He threatens to infect me with HIV everyday, she rued.