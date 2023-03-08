Ahmedabad: The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is getting all decked up for the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on March 9. The duo will be present at the stadium on the first day of the final Test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 to watch the Indians and Aussies play in the crucial encounter.

The Australian Prime Minister is on a three-day visit to India from Wednesday. He will be visiting Mumbai, Ahmedabad and New Delhi. Speaking to ANI Australian High Commissioner Barry O'Farrel said that cricket binds both these countries. He added that it will be great to see the leaders of both countries on day one of the matches in Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will also participate in Holi festivities, the Australian High Commissioner informed.

The fourth and final Test of the ongoing India and Australia test series will kick off on March 9 in Ahmedabad. India is currently leading the series by 2-1, hence winning the final Test is crucial for the Indian side. It will qualify the Indian cricket team for the ICC World Test Championship final. In the final, they will be face Australia in London on June 7.

In the first Test in Nagpur, India won by an inning and 132 runs. This was followed by a six-wicket win at Delhi in the second Test. The first two Tests ended in three days. However, in the third Test in Indore, Australia broke India's winning streak by defeating the host nation by nine wickets in under three days.

Indian squad for the fourth Test against Australia will have Rohit Sharma as the Captain, K L Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat. (with Agency inputs)