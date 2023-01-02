Ahmedabad: In a story that personifies honesty and integrity, a housekeeping worker at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) airport in Ahmedabad handed over around 800 grams of gold worth around Rs 45 lakh that he found in a washroom to customs officials.

The incident took place on Sunday at the international terminal of SVPI airport. Harvinder Naruka, who works as a housekeeping supervisor at the airport, was checking whether the toilets were cleaned properly when he noticed that the cover of a flush tank was open. As he checked, he found two plastic bags carrying two gold bracelets which later weighed 400 grams each.

As per Harvinder Naruka, the flight to Abu Dhabi arrived before he checked the toilet and it is suspected that some passengers had kept the gold there. However, no information has been revealed about who brought the gold and who put it in the toilet. Praising his honesty, the airport management authority gave Harvinder a certificate of honour for his act.