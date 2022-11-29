Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Over 833 candidates are in the fray for second the phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections, being held in Central Gujarat and North Gujarat on December 5. Of them, as many as 61 per cent candidates are lower educational qualification, having passed classes up to plus 2 only.

This is as per the research done by the Gujarat Election Watch and the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) regarding the educational qualification of the candidates in the second phase. Over 505 out of a total of 833 candidates have passed classes five to 12. In this, 61 candidates have passed class 5, 116 have passed class 8, 162 passed class 10 and 166 have cleared class 12.

Over 264 (32 per cent) candidates are graduates and 27 candidates are diploma holders. Among the others, 32 candidates can only read and write. As many as 70 candidates are postgraduates and 10 candidates have obtained a doctorate. Whereas 5 candidates are illiterate as stated in the affidavit submitted by them.

A total of 284 (34 per cent) candidates are between 25 to 40 years. About 430 (52 per cent) candidates are in the age group of 41 to 60 years. Over 118 (14 per cent) candidates are in the age group of 61 to 80 years. Only 69 (8 per cent) women out of 833 candidates will contest in the second phase of Assembly polls in the state. Nearly 21 women will contest independently, 8 women candidates are contesting from BJP, 7 from INC, and 1 from Aam Aadmi Party.