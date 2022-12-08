Ahmedabad: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba takes big lead in Jamnagar North in Gujarat assembly polls. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from the Jamnagar North seat, Rivaba Jadeja who was earlier trailing at the third spot in the early hours of counting of votes, is now leading at the top spot but the final results to come.

According to the latest trends by the Election Commission Rivaba. who is contesting against AAP's Ahir Karshanbhai Parbatbhai Karmur and Congress' Bipendrasinh Jadeja, is leading with 31,333 votes so far, garnering over 50 per cent votes.