Surat: After the detection of highly contagious BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron in the country, the Surat Muncipal Corporation (SMC) in Gujarat has geared up to deal with the challenge. It is learnt that the civic body on Thursday called an emergency meeting of doctors working in the health centers of the city where necessary instructions were passed to deal with the variant.

Instructions were also passed for genome sequencing and tracking of the cases to nip the variant in the bud. The meeting chaired by City Health Commissioner Ashish Nayak came after the advisory by the Union Health Ministry following the detection of several cases of BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron. Nayak said the SMC is well equipped to deal with a potential surge in cases.

Significantly, these cases of BF.7 sub-variant of Omicron, which is driving a huge COVID surge in China, have been reported from Gujarat and Odisha. Following the detection of cases, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday chaired a Covid review meeting with experts and senior officials stressing the need for continued surveillance even though there is no overall increase in the Covid caseload as of now.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meet this afternoon to review the Covid-19 situation in the country.