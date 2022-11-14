Surat (Gujarat): Black flags were shown and 'Modi, Modi' slogans raised by some youth at a public meeting addressed by AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi in Surat district of Gujarat on Sunday.

The MIM chief was here to campaign for their party candidate contesting the ongoing Gujarat assembly election 2022 from the Surat East constituency. He was supposed to address a gathering on Sunday evening along with former MLA Warish Pathan.

As the Hyderabad MP took the dais, some young men in the crowd, which consisted mostly of muslims, began hooting and chanting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name. They took out black flags and waved to express their protest against Owaisi’s visit.