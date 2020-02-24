New Delhi: Hours after US President Donald Trump's visit to India, Vishwa Hindu Sena today performed Yagya to seek blessings from God to bless India and USA to unite forces to fight and wipe off radical Islamic from across the world.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Pandit Ved Mukti Shastri said, "US President Donald Trump and our Prime Minister Narendra Modi are the only two leaders who can free the world from radical Islam. We want their friendship to strengthen further and that is why we performed yagya with special mantras which are used very rarely."

He said that the original holy Quran given by Allah is not being read nowadays, instead, people are learning from a Quran that the Mullahs (Muslim priests) tell people about. "The circulation of Mullah-given Quran has resulted in the penetration of radical Islam into our society," he said.

Giving his opinion on Congress reaction on Trump's India visit, he said: "The Congress party is sitting in opposition and is, therefore, making negative statements. Donald Trump is a world leader."