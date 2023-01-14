New Delhi: Aaftaab Poonawala used a saw to chop his live-in partner, Shraddha Walker's body into pieces, an autopsy report of her bones revealed. Delhi Police officials said, "it has come out in the autopsy report that the bones were sanded and cut with a sharp weapon. Apart from this, DNA matching of bones and laboratory examination of hair has also confirmed that the bones found in the forest belong to Shraddha Walkar."

Police sources said that the police may soon present a charge sheet in the Shraddha Walkar murder case in the Saket court." Special CP Zone 2 Dr. Sagar Preet Hooda, who is leading the investigation of the case told media persons, "the report of DNA mapping has been received by the police. A board of doctors of AIIMS was formed to conduct the autopsy of the remains, the report of which revealed that Shraddha's body was cut with a sharp weapon."

According to Hooda Aftab also admitted the use of a saw to cut the body parts which he later on threw near a footpath in Gurugram. The autopsy was conducted after the DNA of Shraddha Walkar's father had matched the dismembered bones retrieved from South Delhi's Mehrauli forest area.

Aaftab allegedly strangled Shraddha on May 18 and cut her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-liter fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in Mehrauli in South Delhi, before dumping them across the city. Aaftab was arrested on November 12.