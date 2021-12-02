New Delhi: Republican Party of India (A)(RPI) leader and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said, "RPI will be an alternative to BSP in Uttar Pradesh and a decision on this will come soon."

Union Minister and RPI leader Ramdas Athawale while talking to ETV Bharat claimed that the RPI may soon announce the seat-sharing deal in Uttar Pradesh with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Athawale said that BSP has been continuously doing politics in the name of Dalits but till date it has not been able to do anything significant for Dalits while RPI is now campaigning all over the country, not just in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, it is concerned with Dalits and running many programs as RPI is the only Dalit-friendly party.

He said that the RPI has demanded 8 to 10 seats from BJP and it will be decided soon.

Also Read: Sameer Wankhede's father, wife meet Ramdas Athawale