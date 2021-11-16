New Delhi: A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court by High court advocate Vineet Jindal seeking directions to stop the publication and sale of the book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya' penned by Congress leader and former Law Minister Salman Khurshid. The court has been scheduled to hear the matter on November 16.

Advocate Rajkishore Chaudhary, who is appearing for the petitioner, claimed that Khurshid being former Law Minister is a public figure and has a huge influence on the people. It said that the statement made in the book is agitating the Hindu community and also threatens the security, peace and harmony of the nation and disrupts public order.

Publication of this book has also been challenged in the Patiala House Court by Hindu Sena President Vishnu Gupta seeking a stay on the sale of the book.

Advocates Akshay Aggarwal and Sushant Prakash, appearing for the petitioner, have sought a ban on the publication and sale of Salman Khurshid's book. It has been said in the petition that when the petitioner read some excerpts from Khurshid's book, he found that Hindu sentiments have been hurt.

The petition said that in chapter six of the book titled 'Saffron Sky', page number 113, 'Sanatan Hinduism' has been compared with jihadi Islamist organisations such as ISIS and 'Boko Haram'. By doing this, Khurshid has tried to malign the image of Hinduism. He has hurt the sentiments crores of Hindus. Article 19 (1) (a) of the Constitution gives the right to freedom of expression to every citizen, but there are some conditions. The right to freedom of expression cannot be given at the cost of the harmony of the country and society.

