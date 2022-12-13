New Delhi: Accusing the BJP of adopting a "weak policy" towards China, the Congress on Tuesday said that the Central government is raising other issues to divert the attention from the serious issue of the India-China conflict. In an interview with ETV Bharat, Congress MP in the Rajya Sabha, Imran Pratapghari said, "If you ask about China, they will reply on Pakistan. If you ask about Bhutan, they will reply about Nepal. This is the policy of the government."

"When only Defence Minister was supposed to make a statement over the latest Chinese aggression of December 9, Home Minister spoke to the media. It means only two people are running the government that is Narendra Modi and Amit Shah," opined Pratapghari. He said that since 2020, Chinese aggression is happening in India. First at Galwan, then at Doklam, and now in Arunachal Pradesh. "We want an answer from the government, but they don't respond," Pratapghari alleged.

While speaking to ETV Bharat, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said, "The conflict took place on December 9. As the opposition raised questions, after that the government though responded, but not properly. Why was the government silent for four days? When an attack takes place, then the whole nation is attacked. It feels like due to the intelligence failure, people across borders are able to enter our nation. The issue came to light after it was informed by the media. Why it was being hidden?" he questioned.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that China has its eyes on Tawang and India has to be very careful in this regard. Speaking on the clashes between the Indian Army and their Chinese counterparts, Tharoor said that the Indian Army has the entire country's support in this matter. "There is no doubt that China has its eyes on Tawang. We have to be very alert there. I think what our Army did on Monday had the support of the entire country," the Thiruvananthapuram MP said.