New Delhi/Noida: In a welcome gesture for metro travelers, Noida Metro Rail Corporation has decided to give free metro cards to the people on the occasion of 75 years of India's Independence, officials said on Thursday. The Noida Metro Rail Corporation has decided to set up a 10-day camp to provide free metro cards to the travelers, Ritu Maheshwari, Managing Director of NMRC said.

How to avail free travel? Maheshwari informed that the camp is being organized in collaboration with State Bank of India (SBI). In this campaign, NMRC will provide SBI co-branded 'CITY1' cards at Metro stations from Jan. 26 to 4 Feb. 4 at no cost, the Managing Director of NMRC said.

She requested the passengers to actively participate in this campaign and take maximum advantage of the campaign. The move will also give a boost to the Digital India campaign and increase in card usage. The camp is being organized as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75 years of India's independence, she added.

Pertinently, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation is also celebrating the 4th anniversary of successful commercial operation of Aqua Line. It maybe recalled that on Sep. 26, the Noida-Greater Noida Metro crossed the 48,000 mark of single-day ridership for the first time since it launched operations more than three years ago.

As per officials, the Aqua Line recorded a ridership of 48,396 passengers on Monday (September 26). As per the NMRC, the last highest ridership for a day was recorded with 45,123 passengers on Sep. 19 and prior to that with 44,922 passengers on Sep. 12.

The NMRC's Aqua Line runs over 29.7 kilometre through 21 stations between Noida Sector 51 and Depot Station in Greater Noida. It was built at a cost of Rs 5,503 crore and opened for the public in Jan. 2019.