New Delhi: Lauding the National Cadet Corps (NCC) for strengthening patriotic and secular values amongst the youth, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said that NCC is a shining example of “Unity in Diversity”. He later said that since NCC's formation "it has played a stellar role in grooming the youth of the country by instilling values of discipline, character, spirit of adventure and ideals of selfless service in them."

Addressing NCC cadets of Republic Day Camp 2023 at Delhi Cantt in New Delhi on Thursday, MoS Bhatt emphasised that the expansion of NCC is progressing as per schedule. "Through its expansion plans, NCC aims at enhancing its coverage in coastal areas, border areas and left-wing extremism-affected areas with special emphasis on transforming the youth of these remote areas,” he said.

Expressing confidence that the special efforts will increase the reach of NCC to the rural and semi-urban areas, the MoS in his remarks noted that "It will definitely energise the youth in these areas and give them an opportunity to contribute towards nation building." The minister also appreciated the role of NCC in community development and social service schemes like the National Youth Festival, International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking and Nasha Mukti Abhiyan.

"NCC’s disaster relief efforts, including the assistance to civil administration in various states and their exceptional service in Swachta Abhiyan, and Puneet Sagar Abhiyan have been praiseworthy. NCC’s efforts in making our Prime Minister call of Har Ghar Tiranga on August 15, 2022 literally made it into a great festival full of patriotic fervour", he noted. "I am sure the ethos of teamwork and value education inculcated in you will always enable you to positively contribute towards national objectives in the future, too,” said MoS.