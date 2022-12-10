New Delhi: Iran Culture House, Aligarh Interfaith Centre and Ramakrishna Mission on Saturday organised a conference of Hindu and Muslim scholars and intellectuals here at the Ramakrishna Mission Auditorium located at Ramakrishna Ashram Marg. The conference was attended by Indian and Iran participants. RSS national executive member and Muslim Rashtriya Manch patron Indresh Kumar was the special guest at the conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar said, "People are using spiritual words for fighting such as 'Allahu Akbar' is a word of worship, but it is being used during fights, similarly, 'Jaishree Ram' is also a word of worship, but people chant these words before a fight." Kumar also said that "everyone should respect each other's religions, this is what is written in our religious books, but today we are disrespecting each other's religions."

Aligarh Muslim University Vice-Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor also expressed his views and said that these inter-faith dialogues should be held not only on Hinduism and Islam, but among people, who have faith in all religions. He added that it will make a difference when people of every religion sit together, talk to each other and understand them.

Meanwhile, the International Noor Microfilm Centre Iran Culture House released the Persian translation of the Hindu holy book the Bhagavad Gita. Professor Anu Dhawan and Professor Sharif Hussain Qasmi lauded the Persian translation of the book while more than half a dozen ancient Persian manuscripts of sacred Hindu books were also released.